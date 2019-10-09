Coffs captured in new short film

Mirco Guidon has shot his short film on the Coffs Coast, featuring a local cast.

BOASTING its unique landscape, freelance director Mirco Guidon was confident his home town would be the perfect back drop for his short film.

Mirco was named just one of 13 young artists across the state to score a scholarship from Create NSW to put towards his latest project, which also stars Coffs Coast locals.

The shoot took place at Newee Creek during the first week of October.

The storyline follows a family who have been caught up in a tragedy - a car accident which has taken the life of a young mother.

It follows a father and son who have been left behind to navigate their lives in the aftermath.

The young mother is played by Screenwave International Film Festival’s Artistic Director, Kate Howat, who Mirco first met four years ago when he submitted a short film through the Nextwave Youth Film Awards.

Mirco’s interest in filmmaking stemmed from when he was a student at Christian Community School and his English teacher encouraged him to create a film for his HSC major work.

It peaked his curiosity, and he enrolled in a Bachelor of Media at Southern Cross University.

“While I was studying we put together a team of people in Coffs who weren’t quite professionals, but who were passionate. We were able to build each other up, creating these short films,” Mirco said.

“It was a lot of fun.”

Since graduating, Mirco moved to Sydney were he became a freelance director in the advertising industry.

Before focusing on his new project, he travelled to 40 countries as part of a job he was hired for by Standard Chartered Bank.

Returning in May, he got down to work.

“A big focus with the short was working with the contacts I had in Sydney, and bringing a team up to Coffs,” he said.

“And it’s something you realise when coming from Sydney back to Coffs - the sense of community here is incredible.

“I loved making the film here not just for the landscape but the atmosphere. The crew from Sydney noticed it as well.

“So many people were willing to help out and be involved in the film.”

The short film is set to be submitted to the top international and Australian film festivals upon completion.