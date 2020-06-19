COFFS CALLING: NSW Junior surfing titles locked in

CARVING IT UP: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan in the quarter finals of the Woolworths NSW Junior Surfing Titles in Coffs Harbour in 2019.

SURFING :Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast shredders will be eager to get back in the surf after the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles announced a return to Coffs Harbour in August.

Homegrown grommets including Dakoda Walters and Carly Shanahan have blazed a trail at the Coffs titles in previous years and the next generation will be keen to make their mark on the big stage.

The event will see some of the state’s best junior surfers competing for a coveted title from August 5 to 12.

While surfers have had to qualify in their respective regions in recent years, the 2020 event will be open to all junior competitors.

The last two days of the event will comprise of the NSW School Surfing Titles, the ninth year Surfing NSW will combine the two into one event.

Competitors will be vying for the NSW junior title, as well as a place at the upcoming 2020 Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will take place in Queensland at the end of the year.

While Shanahan and Walters could look to use the event as a springboard for the rest of their season, Corindi’s Ryley Smidt and Wooloweyah’s Joel Emery will undoubtedly be out to rise up the ranks like those before them.

The Coffs Harbour-based event has had some top pedigree in contention over the years, including current World Surf League Championship Tour surfers Owen, Mikey and Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons, Matt Wilkinson, Wade Carmichael and Connor O’Leary, to name a few.

The event will be fully mobile in the Coffs Harbour area with Macauleys, Park Beach, Diggers, Gallows and Sawtell all venue options.

The daily schedule and location will be confirmed via the event hotline at 6.45am each day.

The event hotline is 0458 247 212.

It’s time for our surfing stars to shine once again.