Coffs Cafe is the real thing

CHEERS: Executive Officer of Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation Clark Webb, with co-worker Nadia Donavan, celebrate over a coffee. Trevor Veale

BUILDING connections with local indigenous youth and their heritage, the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation is going from strength to strength.

BMNAC has been chosen as one of 25 charities to receive a grant from the Coca-Cola Australia Foundation, receiving $25,000 which will provide additional support for its Nyanggan Gapi cafe located at Sealy Lookout.

Executive officer of BMNAC Clark Webb began the non-profit group in 2010 in a bid to ensure Gumbaynggirr youth are "two path strong”, meaning broth strong in culture and education.

Programs run by BMNAC today include Goori Learning Centres, Gumbaynggirr Language Revitalisation Programs, Cultural Camps and Cultural Engagement Training for schools and organisations.

Tapping into the tourism market, the Corporation also holds monthly Gumbaynggirr cultural showcase events at Sealy Lookout.

All profits generated at the cafe are invested in the execution of BMNAC's programs.

The cafe itself offers something unique for locals and visitors, incorporating native flavours into the food such as lemon myrtle.

The charity was nominated to receive the grant from Paul Duroux, National Business Manager at Coca-Cola Amatil.

"This funding is really important to the local community as it will enable the Corporation to continue running its cafe, offering jobs to Aboriginal youth who are employed as baristas, tour guides, dancers and artists,” he said.

"As an indigenous man, I value to important work Bularri Muurlay Nyangaan Aboriginal Corporation does and the influence they have in our community to ensure that indigenous youth succeed both culturally and educationally.”

The grants are given to charities that are relevant to youth and address their happiness, optimism, empowerment, well-being and enhanced possibilities for a positive life.

To make a donation, visit www.bmnac.org.au.