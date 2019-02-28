Menu
Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

28th Feb 2019 10:30 PM
THE Department of Planning and Environment has appointed Dr Colin Gellatly AO as the new independent chair of the Coffs Harbour Bypass Community Consultative Committee.

Dr Gellatly is one of Australia's most experienced public servants having served on numerous boards and community committees and takes over the role from Kathy Jones, a well respected community engagement executive.

The department said unfortunately Ms Jones' circumstances have changed and she is no longer able to chair the local committee.

Dr Gellatly (AO) has previously served as Director General in several government departments, including the Premier's Department, the Industrial Relations, Employment, Training and Further Education Department and the Land and Water Conservation Department.

He has chaired the NSW Government's Electricity Sale Steering Committee as well as the Rural and Regional Taskforce and has served as General Manager and Director of Management Review in the NSW Office of Public Management.

Dr Gellatly has also been a member of a diverse range of Boards and Committees in the public sector.

He was a member of the University of New England Council and a member of the UNE Foundation.

