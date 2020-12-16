Coffs businessman back in court: assault, animal cruelty

Businessman Shaun French has been behind bars since the incident in Nana Glen.

A prominent Coffs businessman, facing a string of charges including aggravated break and enter and animal cruelty, will face court again tomorrow.

34-year-old Shaun French will appear before the District Court at Coffs Harbour for a number of offences - some relating to a violent outburst at Nana Glen on the night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 last year.

He has been remanded in custody ever since the incident and has appeared via audio visual link on a number of occasions.

His most recent appearance was on December 11.

French, who was the owner of Complete Pest Control at the time of the incident, will face court on a string of charges tomorrow including:

- Aggravated break and enter - commit a serious indictable offence.

- Stalk/intimidate, intending to cause fear of physical harm (domestic)

- Destroy or damage property (domestic violence)

- Common assault

- Torture, beat and cause death of an animal (cat)

- Take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.