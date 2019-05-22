Coffs businesses rally for little Cooper

The 2019 Wayne Glenn 'Potholes' Memorial Golf Day on Friday is supporting five-year-old Cooper Hill and his family.

LINDA Hill had her world turned upside down, after her son Cooper complained of a sore arm at preschool.

That day she'll never forget was August 31, 2018.

Three hours later a blood test confirmed what no family ever wants to hear Cooper was diagnosed with Philadelphia-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (Ph+ALL).

This is where a chromosome rearrangement leads to the development of ALL, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Within three hours of Cooper's diagnosis, they were flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital and he started treatment the next day.

Over the past seven months, Cooper has undergone numerous treatments, procedures, surgeries and has developed many infections due to the side effects of chemotherapy.

He has had to learn to walk again, relies daily on medication and receives nutrition through a feeding tube.

Cooper is also autistic, so every day is a struggle, as he is constantly being spoken to, touched and has no routine.

While Cooper's mum, Linda his sole carer is with him in Sydney, his older sister Jasmine is still in the Orara Valley living with her Nan.

Being apart takes a toll on both Jasmine and Cooper and adds to the daily struggle.

Cooper, now five years old, requires a bone marrow transplant and will have to undergo aggressive rounds of chemotherapy, full body irradiation and be in complete isolation for months in hospital.

To help keep Cooper's spirits up, his kindy class at Nana Glen Public School chat to him via video link when it's possible.

This small local school has had the pupils leading the way to come up with new ideas to fundraise for Cooper, and that is where his story touched our hearts.

So this year the Wayne Glenn Memorial Golf Day, will be held on Friday, with the proceeds going to the Hill Family, to help them with the everyday costs, after uprooting their lives in a single day and Linda having to leave her job, relocate to a capital city, all while dealing with the emotional turmoil of the diagnosis and immediate treatment for her son.

"We would love for you to participate in this event by either registering a four person ambrose team, supporting with a sponsorship package or simply by providing a voucher, experience or various goods that can be a part of the raffle to be drawn at presentation at the end of the Golf Day," Golf Day organisers Craig Spencer from FM Glenn and Shaun French from Complete Pest Control said.