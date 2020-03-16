Coffs business closes its doors due to COVID-19 fears

Mike Mills-Thom has closed his mechanical repairs business for two weeks after developing flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

A Facebook post claiming the closure is due to 'confirmed cases of the virus' has caused some alarm in the community.

"I've pulled up stumps on the thing for two weeks. I don't know what else to do," Mr Mills-Thom said.

"We're probably the first small business in Coffs Harbour to make the call. Apple have closed their doors; my Valvoline oil rep got the notification last Tuesday that there would be no more face to face visits or conferences.

"Big business is way ahead on this."

He hasn't travelled overseas in the last 14 days, so does not fit the general COVID-19 testing criteria, but contacted his doctor after developing a sore throat and high temperature over the weekend.

"I've tried to get tested but can't. My doctor has been very helpful and his advice with these symptoms is to self-quarantine.

"I don't think I am being sensationalist. This is not to raise alarm, this is to reduce risk in the community - that's all we're doing.

"We are going to take somewhat of a hit over the next month or so - the whole community is."

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Mike Mills-Thom being presented with an award last year.

Mike's parents established Mills-Thom's Mechanical Repairs in 1976.

"And we've been pulling the same roller door up and down ever since. I run the thing basically like they are still there - they live at Korora and are both in their 80s.

"I've been gifted a business by my parents and try to run it respectfully in the manner I have been given it."

The 57-year-old currently employs 10 people who were told about the closure on Sunday.

"These people are my friends as well as my work colleagues and as a business owner I have duty of care to the greater community as well."

He spent most of Monday morning ringing clients.

"We've rang about 80 people so far and most of them have been absolutely beautiful but one customer has been going off like a pork chop.

"We haven't at this point called all of our customers but that's in the process of happening now."