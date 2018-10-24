Menu
Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Daniel Dunn educates the public on break-ins outside Bunnings.
Coffs break-ins a focus of crime week

Jasmine Minhas
24th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
LOCAL police have put a reminder out for people to ensure they're keeping their properties and belongings secure ahead of the holiday season.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District held a meet and greet with the public outside Bunnings this morning as part of their joint initiative, Crime Prevention Week.

"One of the things we're trying to educate about today is vehicle safety, as well as protecting your home,” Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Daniel Dunn said.

"Before leaving your home make sure the windows are shut and doors are locked, and that's the same with your vehicle.”

Senior Constable Dunn said crime statistics show the rate of break-ins to homes and cars tends to rise around the summer months.

"As the weather warms up in a beautiful place like Coffs Harbour, the population tends to swell and we get a lot of holiday people in. When you're in holiday mode, you don't really think about security.

"So it's just about educating people to always ensure they're keeping their things secure.”

