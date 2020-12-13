Coffs braces for second serve of wild weather

More heavy rain is headed our way over the next 24 hours. Photos by Frank Redward.

AFTER heavy rain overnight on Friday, Coffs Harbour residents are bracing for a second front, due to hit tonight and into the early hours of Monday.

The rain, combined with high tides and powerful surf conditions, are keeping authorities on high alert.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning this morning as an offshore low pressure trough deepens and moves onshore.

Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy falls and dangerous flash flooding.

Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Lifesaving, Joel Wiseman said conditions along the northern NSW coastline may become dangerous from tomorrow. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution if they are visiting the coastline.

"Surf conditions on the Coffs coast may be extreme tomorrow and these hazardous conditions may continue into Monday," Mr Wiseman said.

"We strongly recommend members of the public to exercise caution when boating and not to engage in risky coastal activities such as rock fishing over the next two days."

Coffs Harbour SES has also issued a warning.

Deputy commander Martin Wells says it doesn't matter how experienced a driver thinks they are, or if they think their car is capable - they should never attempt to cross floodwaters.

"We want the community to be prepared in advance of this rain system. It is really important communities start checking the weather forecast for what they are likely to expect."

For people who are concerned about flooding around their house, the public sandbagging point is open at Brelsford Park in Coffs Harbour.

While there will be staff there with sandbags, community members who required unfilled bags beforehand can call 132 500.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring triple-0 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Damaging surf, with waves possibly exceeding five metres in the surf zone can be expected from this evening north from about Yamba, then extending south to Port Macquarie during Monday, and possibly leading to significant beach erosion.

A flood watch is current for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers and flood warnings have been issued for the Tweed, Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Kyogle, Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

At this stage, the widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding during Wednesday.