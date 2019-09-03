Coffs boy off to skate with the Wizards of Oz

DERBY DRAMA: Corey Mill breaking through in his role as jammer.

DERBY DRAMA: Corey Mill breaking through in his role as jammer.

TICK Boom has made it into the Wizards of Oz.

In Derby speak that means Corey Mills has been selected for the Australian men's roller derby team, to compete on the world stage in July next year.

That's just one of the things that attracts people to the game - it's far from your average team sport.

If you google it, the prompt that often comes up is: 'Is Roller Derby Fake?'.

This misconception comes perhaps from memories of televised derby marathons in America with skaters performing on a steep banked track.

The showmanship and fast moves remain, but today's game is strictly regulated.

While there are 10 players (five on each team) on the track at one time, there are usually seven skating referees at a bout, and 10 non-skating officials.

Corey grew up in Coffs Harbour when ice skating was popular. He was in the Queensland travelling ice hockey team as a teenager.

When the popularity of ice skating waned he started looking around for a new sport and fell in love with roller derby.

"I was attracted by its inclusiveness. There's no staring down for your religious beliefs or sexual orientation. I've played with people who are transitioning and the laws have been changed to allow for it," Corey said.

"No matter who you are, or what level you are at, you always feel supported and loved in the community. That's what makes it such a fantastic sport - it's like one big happy family."

Two teams of five skate counterclockwise around a track in a series of short match-ups or 'jams'.

ALL SMILES: Corey Mills has made the Wizards of Oz, the Australian men's derby team. He usually plays the position of jammer, indicated by the star helmet cover.

The jammer is the one with the star helmet cover and scores points by lapping members of the opposing team. Blockers try to stop the opposing jammer while assisting their own.

Corey plays jammer.

"It's kind of stuck with me. It is the person who scores points but you can't score points if your team doesn't hold back the other jammer."

For a sport with a reputation for some serious injuries, Corey has been relatively unscathed.

"The worst I've ever done is popped a pinky out. I've been one of those fortunate skaters not to have a major injury as such yet."

He learnt of his selection in the national team last month, on the same day of his 29th birthday, after travelling to Melbourne for a two-day try out.

Over the next 11 months he will attend training camps in Melbourne and Brisbane and fly out to the world championships in St Louis, America.

Corey referees at bouts around the region and also trains the Coffs Harbour Derby League women skaters.

The local league always welcomes new skaters and hosts the regular themed social skate, Rollerama every month.

For more details search for Coffs Coast Derby Dolls on Facebook.