STATE CHAMP: Mick Magnay defeated Dave Littlefield of Orange to claim the NSW welterweight title at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Matt Deans
Sport

Coffs boxer wins state title belt

1st Oct 2018 10:00 AM
ON THE comeback trail in returning to the ring, Bonville gym owner and boxing trainer Mick Magnay gave his home crowd plenty of cheer about as amateur boxing made a return to Coffs Harbour.

In front of hundreds of spectators and supporters, Magnay claimed the vacated NSW welterweight title on Saturday.

The judges handed him a points decision win over another seasoned campaigner in David Littlefield of Orange.

Boxing fight night at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday, September 29. Matt Deans

When the amateur fight night was held in Coffs Harbour, Magnay contested a North Coast title belt, two years on and he now has a state title to his name.

"It was such a close fight I thought the decision could have gone either way,” Magnay said after the victory.

The fight night staged at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club included 17 fights and two exhibition bouts.

In the other State title fight of the night Newcastle's Sarah Botterill claimed the NSW women's title for the 63.5-kilogram division in defeating fellow Novocastrian Mya Carrey in a split decision in one of the bouts of the night.

THROUGH THE GUARD: Coffs Harbour's Sam McKechnie in red lands a point scoring blow in his win over Tamworth's Cameron Bright. Matt Deans

Earlier, Coffs Harbour's Sam McKechnie was impressive in his bout with champion Tamworth fighter Matt Bright.

The pair trading heavy blows in a hard hitting three rounds of action.

The biggest punch of the night meanwhile, saw Coffs Harbour's Javed Kahaser claim a knock-out win in his bout against Jaxon McLean of Maitland.

