Coffs bound in 12,000km human powered adventure

RIDING ON: Kiwi adventurer Grant Rawlinson is cycling from Darwin to Coffs Harbour.

INTREPID adventurer Grant Rawlinson has embarked on a 4000-plus kilometre cycle trip towards Coffs Harbour.

On Sunday the Kiwi set off from Darwin's Cullen Bay Marina on the second leg of his human powered journey from Singapore to New Zealand.

By Monday Grant ended up 220km from Darwin on a bike he borrowed from his wife.

"Day one went generally well although I was I introduced to the afternoon heat of 35 degrees and road trains which are huge!" Grant wrote in his travel blog, axeoneverest.com.

He wrote the barren landscape was "boring, scrubby land" but was able to power through it averaging a pie, two ice blocks and two beers a day.

On Wednesday Grant rode into Katherine, about 320km from his starting point.

He struggled after making a late start and was tested by the long stretches between water stops and towns.

"From Katherine onwards the distances between resupply points will get longer and longer - up to just under 300km," he wrote.

"I am starting to get scared of the heat - it really is pretty awful to try and ride in."

Grant plans to ride 110km today.