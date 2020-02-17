Coffs were up to the battle in national boardriders final

Lee Winkler, Taj Watson, Rosie Smart and Jayke Sharp compete for Coffs Harbour Boardriders at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle at the weekend.

Lee Winkler, Taj Watson, Rosie Smart and Jayke Sharp compete for Coffs Harbour Boardriders at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle at the weekend. Surfing Australia

A BIG RED tunnel of honour praised the efforts of surfers competing for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders team at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle on Newcastle's main beach at the weekend.

In the Open Women's Rosie Smart produced a solid final ride to post a one-off wave score of 6.15 finishing second in her heat to Philippa Anderson of Merewether.



Jayke Sharp of the Coffs Harbour Boardriders. Surfing Australia

Team captain Lee Winkler was as dynamic as ever posting a score of 6.90 in the Masters, which was only bettered by one of the waves of the day an 8.15-ride from Merewether's Mitch Ross.



In the Juniors Ethan Stocks was a standout for Coffs winning his heat with a 7.25 score.



On day two Coffs placed second to the might of Margaret River in round one of the teams event, posting a combined total of 30.25 but needing 31.35 for the heat win.

Rosie Smart ETHAN SMITH



Winning through to the second round, Coffs finished in third with a total of 32.60 while North Shelly and Noosa progressed through to the semi-final.



North Shore went on to win the title from North Shelly and Nth Narrabeen.

Hometown heroes Merewether took out the national title.

A field of 70 clubs was whittled down to 24 for the final weekend, which saw Merewether eventually claim it's first national title.

National Final Results:

1st Merewether Surfboard Club (NSW) 36.00 points

2nd North Shelly Boardriders Club (NSW) 32.00 points

3rd North Shore Boardriders Club (QLD) 27.90 points

4th Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club (QLD) 25.10 points

Lee Winkler in the Masters. ETHANSMITH

Award Recipients:

Rabbit Bartholomew Medal - Liam O'Brien

Layne Beachley Medal - Sophie McCulloch

AirAsia Air of The Event Award - Connor O'Leary

AirAsia AirShow Winner - Alistair Reginato

Oakley Prizm Award - Carl Wright

nudie Junior Spirit Award - Lennox Chell

Woolworths Fresh Wave Award - Taj Stokes