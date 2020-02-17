Coffs were up to the battle in national boardriders final
A BIG RED tunnel of honour praised the efforts of surfers competing for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders team at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle on Newcastle's main beach at the weekend.
In the Open Women's Rosie Smart produced a solid final ride to post a one-off wave score of 6.15 finishing second in her heat to Philippa Anderson of Merewether.
Team captain Lee Winkler was as dynamic as ever posting a score of 6.90 in the Masters, which was only bettered by one of the waves of the day an 8.15-ride from Merewether's Mitch Ross.
In the Juniors Ethan Stocks was a standout for Coffs winning his heat with a 7.25 score.
On day two Coffs placed second to the might of Margaret River in round one of the teams event, posting a combined total of 30.25 but needing 31.35 for the heat win.
Winning through to the second round, Coffs finished in third with a total of 32.60 while North Shelly and Noosa progressed through to the semi-final.
North Shore went on to win the title from North Shelly and Nth Narrabeen.
Hometown heroes Merewether took out the national title.
A field of 70 clubs was whittled down to 24 for the final weekend, which saw Merewether eventually claim it's first national title.
Photos
National Final Results:
1st Merewether Surfboard Club (NSW) 36.00 points
2nd North Shelly Boardriders Club (NSW) 32.00 points
3rd North Shore Boardriders Club (QLD) 27.90 points
4th Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club (QLD) 25.10 points
Award Recipients:
Rabbit Bartholomew Medal - Liam O'Brien
Layne Beachley Medal - Sophie McCulloch
AirAsia Air of The Event Award - Connor O'Leary
AirAsia AirShow Winner - Alistair Reginato
Oakley Prizm Award - Carl Wright
nudie Junior Spirit Award - Lennox Chell
Woolworths Fresh Wave Award - Taj Stokes