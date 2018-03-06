Coffs Boardriders simply the best

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has been awarded by Surfing Australia the prestigious Simon Anderson Award for club of the year.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has been awarded by Surfing Australia the prestigious Simon Anderson Award for club of the year. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

FOR the second time in three years the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has been recognised as being the best boardriders club in the country.

At a gala dinner hosted by Surfing Australia on the Gold Coast tonight, the Coffs Harbour club received one of the most prestigious awards in Australian sport - the Simon Anderson Award for club of the year.

Club president Lee Winkler said being named as the winning club again ahead of fellow finalists Cowaramup Bay and Noosa offers validation that the club's programs are being recognised as more than worthwhile.

"I guess it's a nice achievement to get the award but I think most of all it just says that your club is on the right path toward what it's trying to achieve be it developing juniors or having a better relationship with your community or making healthy lives, healthy kids," Winkler said.

"Obviously with the teams event side of things the juniors did really well last year and individually as well. The senior team did quite well as well, we probably took home seven trophies last year in terms of all of the teams which is pretty hard to do."

Shaun Cansdell surfing for Coffs Harbour during the national final of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Winkler was quietly confident the judges would once again give Coffs Harbour the nod even though they were up against some stiff competition.

"I had a good feeling that we'd be somewhere around the top five clubs in Australia. Going off everything that we do and they do, we'd have to be around there," he said.

"Maybe the one thing that tipped it in our favour is the Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Coffs Boardriders own and run that.

"There's only Le-Ba at Lennox-Ballina that runs a junior event as well.

"These things are really hard to run because it's volunteer staff dealing with hundreds of competitors. It takes a professional outfit these days to run an event like that and to do it on a volunteer basis is a pretty big feather in our cap."

Winkler said when the club was announced as the winner he was more happy for those volunteers than anybody else.

"It was really exciting, especially for the ones that volunteer their time," he said.

"I just wanted to thank everyone from our volunteers, our sponsors, basically everyone who offers a helping hand. Coffs is a big regional town now and if wasn't for them we wouldn't be the big community club that we are."