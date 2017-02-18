32°
News

Coffs Boardriders lay down the standard in Newcastle

18th Feb 2017 2:00 PM
Shaun Cansdell cementing Coffs Harbour's standing at the nudie Australia Boardriders Battle at Newcastle today.
Shaun Cansdell cementing Coffs Harbour's standing at the nudie Australia Boardriders Battle at Newcastle today.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club claimed an opening round win in heat 2 of the team's challenge at the Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle this afternoon.

For the Coffs club there was a solid showing from Madison Williams with a heat topping 7-point ride and strong showings from Jayke Sharp, Shaun Cansdell and club captain Lee Winkler.

The likes of North Narrabeen, Snapper Rocks, Margaret River, Seaford, Lennox Ballina, DBah, Burleigh Heads, Bondi and Elouera shape up as some of the Coffs club's main challengers for the title.

Watch all the live action on Fox Sports channel 506 or online by clicking here.

The team finals will be held tomorrow. 

Coffs Harbour's Carly Shanahan the youngest competitor at the Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle faced off against world champion Tyler Wright in Newcastle this morning.
Coffs Harbour's Carly Shanahan the youngest competitor at the Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle faced off against world champion Tyler Wright in Newcastle this morning.

 

Newcastle Beach:  Day one of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle got off to a flying start today as 24 boardriders clubs from all over Australia went toe-to-toe as they attempted to put themselves into the box-seat position going into tomorrow's final day.

Six-times World Champion Stephanie Gilmore got her 2017 campaign underway taking an impressive victory for Snapper Rocks in her opening Women's heat. Gilmore found a handful of long-running lefts and punchy right-handers to post a respectable 14.85 heat total (out of a possible 20 points) and as a result claimed a narrow win ahead of 2017 CT rookie Bronte Macaulay (Margaret River).

"I use this as the perfect practice for the upcoming year," said Gilmore.

Steph Gilmore.
Steph Gilmore. Surfing Australia

"The pressure you feel when you're out there for your club is unlike any other feeling. It's unreal to share these heats with surfers from states that may never get to see or compete in a World Tour event."

With the dust finally beginning to settle after her maiden World Title, Tyler Wright returned to the competitive arena today, dominating her Womens heat for Culburra Boardriders.

Wright put on an impeccable performance notching up a 17.50 heat total, which consisted of two excellent scores in excess of 8.50.

"That was such a nice and fun environment," said Wright.

"Surfing on tour, the only person you need to please is yourself as an individual, but when you're there as a team, you don't want to let anyone down. I think the coolest thing about this event is that you get to share it with young surfers like Carly [Shanahan - Coffs Harbour] and have the opportunity to a conversation with them."

2017 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) rookie Ethan Ewing showed the world the reasons behind his recent qualification, nailing the highest single wave score for the Skins division for his local Point Lookout boardriders.

Ewing executed a barrage of giant turns to post a near-perfect 9.60 wave score and send a warning shot to rival clubs that he would be one to watch going into the second round of competition tomorrow.

"I love representing North Stradbroke Island," Ewing said.

"It's a really cool format at this event and a good warm-up for the rest of the year. 

"There is a lot of pressure to perform but it is good pressure, which I love, it really fires me up and gets me pumped to do the best I can for my club. I'm stoked to be here and was loving the little lefts that were rolling through, the conditions are really fun."

Joel Parkinson.
Joel Parkinson. Surfing Australia

WSL CT surfer Stuart Kennedy attributed Le-Ba's narrow victory to the stellar efforts of his teammates after the club managed to squeak through their opening Teams heat.

After Kennedy only managed to muster up a meagre four-point ride, the club was left to rely on the efforts of club stalwarts James Wood and Adam Melling to get them into a progressing position.

"I had a shocker in that Teams heat, it was really lucky Woody and Melling put some decent points on the board," said Kennedy.

"In this team environment, we always have little mistakes and have to rely on your team mates to smash it apart. The energy is definitely more focused on more than just yourself in these sorts of events."

Perth Standlick donned the position as the nominated Skins surfer for his local Bondi club and wasted little time taking down some of his big-name rivals.

Over the duration of his three-heat streak, Standlick managed to muster up a comeback in the dying minutes to take the first Skin from former World Championship Tour surfer Shaun Cansdell (Coffs Harbour) by a 0.10 margin, before taking a storybook victory in his second heat against 2012 World Champion Joel Parkinson (Snapper Rocks) and former World Championship Tour surfer Ryan Callinan (Merewether).

Standlick then made it a hat-trick with a final victory over 2017 World Championship Tour rookie Connor O'Leary (Elouera).

"I actually gave Shaun his eight-point ride in the first heat I had and I left it right to the last minute to claw back," said Standlick.

"I felt like I was the underdog in the next two heats, so to get the win over guys who have been, are or have just qualified for the CT is an awesome feeling. Hopefully we use the momentum to carry us into the Teams division."

World Champion Tyler Wright catches up with media sensation Sabre Norris.
World Champion Tyler Wright catches up with media sensation Sabre Norris. Surfing Australia

Media sensation Sabre Norris played a small, but critical part in getting Merewether through to the next round of the Teams division.

Norris executed a handful of impressive backside snaps to post a minor score that allowed Merewether to get a slight edge over an in form Culburra Boardriders team. 

"Surfing with all the older guys is really cool," Norris said.

"I was really nervous because I didn't want to let the team down. It is such a different feeling surfing for a team, there is a lot more pressure. After Luke got that amazing wave before me it took a bit of the pressure off. This event is so cool because I could get the chance to surf a heat against Steph Gilmore or Tyler Wright, two of my favourite surfers."

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Boardriders lay down the standard in Newcastle

Coffs Boardriders lay down the standard in Newcastle

THE Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club claimed an opening round win in the team's challenge at the Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle this afternoon.

Funds to preserve Coffs Harbour's heritage

Looking after Heritage items on the Coffs Coast.

Funding available for heritage items

Turtle Man comes to rescue

TURTLE MAN: Greg Pickering with Sunshine (above and below) and Myrtle below right. See video online

SHE'S 80 years old, weighs 80kg and was found stranded on a beach.

Providing new job opportunities for young people

Growing the economy and helping people become job ready.

Incentives are available to help local businesses hire young people.

Local Partners

Be bold for change

International Women's Day will be celebrated in Coffs Harbour with naming of the local Woman of the Year.

Tragic twist sees man 'highly unlikely' to walk again

The Tasker family have received sad news after Jake tried to save his mate. Friends are now asking the community for support.

Tasker family receives sad news after Jake tried to save mate

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Rural residential setting, the perfect family home

59 Lake Russell Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $599,000 ...

Located in the ever-popular suburb of Emerald Beach, an easy 15min drive from the CBD of Coffs Harbour you will find this north facing three-bedroom brick home.

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Easy coastal living AND cosmopolitan convenience!

3/32 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $449,000

Brilliantly positioned between pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is a townhouse unrivalled in both practicality and...

HIGHWAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY...

178 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $565,000 (GST not...

178 Pacific Highway is set in a prime location less than 2km to landmark Coffs Harbour locations including Coffs Harbour CBD, Park Beach Plaza, the newly...

If you are looking for a rock solid investment this is it!

2/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $275,000

If you have been searching for a well maintained, well managed, easy care townhouse to live in or invest then this superb property should be at the top of your...

Beautiful Diggers Beach...

1/2 Langley Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $690,000 ...

Surrounded by parkland and only a short stroll to beautiful Diggers Beach this tastefully renovated duplex offers location, lifestyle and luxury. Upstairs you're...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

Catch the breeze with this 3 bedroom family home...

4 Bounty Court, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $410,000 ...

This three bedroom family home is located in a highly sought after area. Convenience is an asset being close to local facilities, childcare centre, school buses...

Modern Industrial Shed - Prime Location - Fully Let

4/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

Centrally positioned in 'The Complex' and enjoying maximum exposure to busy Industrial Drive, this high profile unit is the perfect addition to your commercial...

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

An exclusive private retreat

STUNNING: This North Sapphire Beach home is the ultimate in beach-side living.

An exclusive home in an exclusive address

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

A hot start to the year in real estate

HOT PROPERTY: This 1970s era headland home sold for $1.375 million dollars on February 1

A hot start to the year in real estate

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!