Coffs blows NSW's second highest drink-driving rate

COFFS Harbour it is time to leave your car keys when having a few to drink.

Getting behind the wheel has given our city the less than desirable title of being the second highest number of drink-driving offences.

Our city recorded 176 cases in the 2016/17 financial year, behind only Byron Bay with 205 cases.

Griffith (144), Port Macquarie (144), Goulburn (99), Ballina (85), Blacktown (83), Orange (81) and Tweed Heads (79) rounded off the top 10 list of NSW cities with the highest number of drink-driving offences.

NSW Police said there was a decline in drink-driving but it was still a key issue on roads across the state, along with drug-driving.

Alcohol slows your brain, meaning you cannot react or make decisions as quickly.

It reduces your ability to judge your speed or distance from cars, people or other objects.

Alcohol also gives you a false sense of confidence and makes it harder to do more than one thing at a time - such as spotting pedestrians crossing.

If you're drinking, don't drive. Have a plan B - catch a bus or book a mate, family member, taxi to take you home.