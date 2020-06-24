Coffs’ biggest tourist icon set to re-open as restrictions ease

The Big Banana is set to re-open ahead of the winter school holidays.

The Big Banana is set to re-open ahead of the winter school holidays.

AS Covid-19 restrictions ease in NSW, Coffs Harbour’s iconic tourist destination The Big Banana is set to officially re-open its doors.

The theme park, which has been closed since March in line with Government requirements, will open ahead of the winter schools holidays on July 1.

Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman said some of the tenanted shopfronts including the cafe and gift shop had reopened a few weeks ago, and the reopening of the rides and attractions marks the final stage of the park’s gradual return to business.

“We have utilised the closure of park to undertake some maintenance and enhancement activities including gardening, landscaping, painting and refurbishing,” Mr Lockman said.

The Ice Rink will however remain closed as it undergoes a major refurbishment of the ice surface, and the Water Park will remain closed as usual in winter.

The park will operate in accordance with social distancing requirements.

“We have developed a Covid-Safe Plan that ensures the safety of our staff and guests,” Mr Lockman said.

“We urge our guests to follow signage and any direction given by staff. It is important they always maintain social distancing and of course if you are unwell, please stay at home and visit us another day.”

The reopening of the Big Banana comes at the same time flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney are being increased.

Qantas has announced its six return flights a week will be doubled to 12 in July.

Fly Corporate continues to operate two return flights a week between Coffs and Brisbane.