Coffs based technology company for ASX float

GROWING: Janison CEO Tom Richardson is excited about floating the Coffs-based company on the ASX. Trevor Veale

A COFFS Harbour-run business is on the verge of being floated on the ASX just before Christmas.

Janison CEO Tom Richardson said the IT company, which focuses on education technology, had come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1998.

Janison was started by Wayne and Jacquie Houlden in a garage in Tamworth.

"Wayne and Jacquie Houlden, who founded the business, really wanted to build a regional business,” Mr Richardson.

"The business has been successful and profitable for those 20 years.

"It really has reached a scale where it needs to look at other growth opportunities.”

Mr Richardson said Janison would be floated on the ASX on December 21.

"It's a $10million raising and 30 cents when it gets issued,” he said.

Last month Janison was acquired by HJB Corporation, in a reverse takeover.

The combined company will change its ASX ticker from HJB to JAN.

Mr Richardson said the company had been focusing on the listing for the past two years.

"Really the focus was to really get the funds to get the company to grow,” he said.

"It had always been a privately funded company. There's limitations to the speed you can grow from private funding”

Janison, an international award-winning company, employs more than 80 staff in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and is looking to expand into England.

Mr Richardson said there were about 50 employees based at the company's headquarters in Coffs Harbour.

He said there were a number of benefits to having the headquarters in Coffs, namely the close proximity to the airport, its NBN set-up, connections with Southern Cross University and the lifestyle opportunities it offered.

Mr Richardson said the key focus for next year will be getting established in London and continually promoting its re-branding. He said the company was also working to secure four projects around Singapore and New Zealand.