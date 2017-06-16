Coffs baseballers on strike at Tamworth

A CONTINGENT of Coffs Harbour baseballers headed to Tamworth in search of dry weather, quality baseball competition and a lot of fun.

The June long weekend carnival, in its 49th year, drew more than 40 teams from across the eastern seaboard and is seen as an opportunity to meet up with past teammates.

Dodgers team member Andrew Mainey played in the highly competitive A division, representing Brisbane Thunder.

The team struggled to assert itself against a NSW Country squad and a Canberra representative team which included ABL stars, bowing out before the final.

In C grade, All Stars' Chris Cook, teamed up with the Muppets.

Cook ran into good form with the bat and the team was in contention up until its last game before also bowing out.

The Muppets are made up of past and present Sydney University players and were coached by former Coffs coach, Craig 'Bing' Lee.

The Armidale Rams, dominated by Sawtell Dodgers players, celebrated their 23rd straight year of attendance, playing in D grade.

The squad's more seasoned players performed as expected.

Nathan Secomb proved handy, taking several difficult grabs in the outfield and catching a superb game but it was the younger generation that stood up and announced itself, helping the Rams into third place.

It was left to Neil Davies to carry the flag for Coffs.

Playing with Team Duff, which included a fully caped Duffman, of The Simpsons fame.

Davies and his fellow Duff-ers took home the trophy in E grade.

Weather permitting, the action returns to the Stadium Drive diamonds this weekend, with All Stars hosting Diggers and Dodgers at home to Blue Sox.