Coffs back on the world sports stage

LAUNCH: The 2018 Tag World Cup has been launched in Sydney this week with a local opening ceremony at Coffs Harbour Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the start of play on Thursday. Australian Oz Tag

COFFS Harbour this week lays claim to it's second international football event in three years, with the Tag World Cup being staged at the Coffs Harbour Stadium.

The event, attracting 169 teams from 32 nations, starts on Thursday after an official ceremony was held in Sydney.

For Coffs Harbour the Tag World Cup follows the city's claim to the 2015 Touch Football World Cup.

ITF Chairman Stuart McConnell said the Coffs Harbour tag tournament follows the inaugural event in Auckland in 2012 and the second edition staged on the Sunshine Coast in 2015.

"Every single World Cup is growing in numbers, teams and participation and this world cup is no different,” McConnell said.

"I'll have to say the Australian teams are the favourites in most divisions, but I think there are going to be a couple of surprises.”

Coffs Harbour City Council will on Wednesday open the tournament at the stadium while unveiling the new naming right sponsor for the local sporting arena, which is currently undergoing a $13 million upgrade.

"We have got an unbelievable stadium and we are really going to make them feel welcome,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

Arriving Down Under a number of visiting team captains can't wait for the play.

"I'm looking forward to playing international teams not just Australia and Great Britain because that's what we are use to," Ireland women's player Aifric O'Malley said.

South Africa's Shaun Harvie spoke up the growth and competitiveness of the game in his homeland.

"We think we can be competitive and really give other countries that we are playing against a good go," Harvie said.

Australia's own Nathan Lai said New Zealand and the Australian Indigenous loomed as ominous opponents.

"It will also be interesting to see how some of these nations that have started to grow are really coming along,” Lai said.

While Indigenous player Zoe Parkes spoke of the honour of playing for her people.

"I'm really proud to represent my indigenous culture, it means a lot to my family.”

Play starts at the stadium on Thursday. For details on the pools and matches click here.