Qantas will once again be offering flights from Coffs to Sydney and back on the same day. Picture: Evan Morgan
Travel

Coffs back on the flight path to post-COVID recovery

Janine Watson
18th Nov 2020 9:50 AM
FLYING from Coffs Harbour to Sydney and back on the same day is possible once again with Qantas recently adding extra services to the route.

"Qantas are now offering 14 flights a week including a new 6.30am departure on select days. This is the first time since before the pandemic that we've been able to offer an early flight to Sydney," Coffs Harbour Airport Manager Glenn Robinson said.

"The early departure means that once again you can go to Sydney and back in a day - perfect for business travel, a medical appointment, or simply to catch up with family and friends you haven't seen in a while."

Passengers should take note that here will be COVIDSafe measures in place at Coffs Harbour Airport.

Travellers will be asked to:

- Maintain 1.5m social distancing;

- Use the hand sanitiser stations provided;

- Take note of the COVID-19 related signage and broadcasts;

- Refrain from travelling at all if you are feeling unwell; and

- Make use of the COVIDSafe App.

Meanwhile Coffs Harbour City Councillor Paul Amos continues his fight to have greater transparency surrounding the terms of the future airport lease.

Cr Paul Amos.
Cr Paul Amos. Trevor Veale

At last week's Council meeting he slammed what he called a "culture" of confidentiality.

His strong words came after his second attempt for more transparency on the Coffs Harbour Airport lease was knocked back during last night's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

"I'm very disappointed. This is not about whether we sign up to an airport lease or not - it's about the culture of how we do things around here," he said.

"We're dealing with the community's money here … why wouldn't we get our community involved and on board?

"Transparency and community confidence needs to be bolstered."

Read the full story here.

