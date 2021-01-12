Coffs award attracts big names in nation’s art scene

MCA Director Elizabeth Ann McGregor will be the judge for this year's STILL National Still Life Award 2021.

Despite being a relative newcomer on the Coffs Coast arts scene, a biennial art award is continuing the draw high profile names to the region.

Renowned curator, art historian and director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Elizabeth Ann McGregor has been announced as the judge for the STILL National Still Life Award 2021.

Ms McGregor is known for successfully transforming the MCA into a thriving public gallery, and her contribution to the arts has been recognised with the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award in 2009 and an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2011.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery is now calling out for entries for the coveted award of $30,000 for the winner, and $5,000 for the People’s Choice.

The award is now in its third year, and coincides with the Gallery’s 20th Anniversary.

It is open to all mediums and artists at all stages of their career, and as in 2017 and 2019, the gallery team is confident the award will attract hundreds of entries from around the country.

“STILL National Still Life Award enables artists to dig deep into themes of life and death, the passage of time, the nature of objects and observations of our personal environments,” Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery’s Cath Fogarty said.

“After a year of fires, floods, pandemics and time indoors during lockdown, we anticipate that this year’s finalists will be offering up some very interesting reflections on still life through their art making.”

Entries are accepted online from January 18 and close April 12.

Find out more here.