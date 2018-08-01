Coffs aviators go long range for the Flying Doctors

A FLIGHT across the country has raised $500,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and a Coffs contingent has played a massive part in the fundraising.

Four Coffs Harbour-based teams took part in this year's Outback Air Race doing Coffs Harbour proud.

Coffs Harbour Aero Club's Tim Alexander said not only did the Coffs crews excel in the flying competition, with all four teams in the top 20 finishers, but the Coffs team of Show Me the Mooney took out overall first place in the race.

"Coffs teams won four out of the eight," Tim said.

"Teams Triple Whisky on the Rocks" and "Dicky Downwind" placed fourth and fifth respectively in the overall fundraising.

"In addition, Coffs teams dominated the social aspect of the race as well, with WWW winning the launch party fancy dress competition plus Hot Termalis taking out the Bush Poetry competition.

"All in all a commendable effort by all those concerned.

The Outback Air Race has supported the Royal Flying Doctors with fundraising. Here an aircraft flies over Lake Ayre.

"A big thank you to the Coffs Harbour community for all the support we all received for this event."

This year the Outback Air Race competitors raised $512, 628 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The Outback Air Race has supported the Royal Flying Doctors with fundraising.

The Coffs teams were:

Team 11- Hot Termalis - Local husband and wife team Michael Basa and Julie Jardine.

Team 19 - Triple Whiskey on the Rocks - Mates Warren Millar, John Harris and Geoff Leaver.

Team 21 - Dicky Downwind - Alan Kneale his sons Colin and Simon and his grandson Caleb.

Team 28 - Show Me the Mooney - John Martindale and husband and wife Tim and Marguerite Alexander.