Coffs’ alleged drug syndicate members set to be sentenced

The alleged large-scale drug syndicate operating between Coffs Harbour and Armidale was dismantled by police following an eight month-long investigation.

AS dawn broke on December 21, police officers forced their way into several homes across northern NSW in what was the culmination of an eight month-long investigation into a major drug supply network operating in the region.

Detectives who had established Strike Force Janian in May 2018 allege a number of drug dealers had been travelling almost 200km from Armidale to Coffs Harbour to purchase commercial quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines - primarily from two homes in Toormina.

That morning, after the dawn raids of four homes in Armidale and eight in Coffs Harbour, a total of 19 people had been arrested.

Officers had also seized cash, drugs and weapons including knuckle dusters.

Now, almost a year on, the alleged members of the drug syndicate based in Coffs Harbour will soon face sentencing.

Corey Yeo and Ryan Gill, both facing a number of drug supply charges, this week had their sentencing adjourned to December 9 at Coffs Harbour District Court by Judge Penelope Wass to allow for all the accused syndicate members to have their matters dealt with on the same day as the alleged principal offender, Jory Mackay.

Yeo is facing up to eight drug supply offences, while Gill is facing up to two.

Mackay is facing up to 32 drug supply related charges.

Other accused members include Thomas Federick Fuller, Tyler William Sinclair Hull, Talissa Kelly, Wade Anthony Hallgath and Bryce Nicolson.

They are facing up to 50 drug supply charges between them.

Fuller is facing 34 drug supply charges, Hull is facing seven, Kelly is facing eight and Nicolson is facing one.

Hallgath is facing up to seven drug supply offences.

They will all appear at Coffs Harbour District Court on December 9.