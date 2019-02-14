Menu
AN ALLEGED large-scale drug syndicate operating between Coffs Harbour and Armidale was dismantled by police following an eight month-long investigation.
AN ALLEGED large-scale drug syndicate operating between Coffs Harbour and Armidale was dismantled by police following an eight month-long investigation.
Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

Jasmine Minhas
13th Feb 2019 4:30 PM
THE six alleged members of a major drug supply syndicate that had been providing commercial quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines across northern NSW have faced court.

A total of 19 individuals from Coffs Harbour and Armidale were arrested in December after an eight-month long police investigation into the alleged drug network operating between the towns.

Thomas Frederick Fuller, Tyler William Sinclair Hull, Corey Samuel Yeo, Talissa Kelly, Wade Anthony Hallgath and alleged ringleader Jory Michael Mackay have been accused of playing a role in the syndicate, facing Magistrate Gibson at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Ryan Gill also faced court on Monday for alleged drug supply offences but has not been identified by police as a member of the criminal group. He was granted bail.

Mackay, 25, has been charged with a total of 28 drug supply offences and remains in custody following his hearing on Monday.

He is also accused of supplying guns to unauthorised individuals.

Sinclair Hull, 23, is facing a total of seven drug supply charges and also remains in custody.

Kelly, 19, has been charged with four drug supply offences and was granted conditional bail on Monday. She must report to police daily and must remain at a Coffs Harbour home between 7pm and 7am.

Fuller, also 19, is facing a massive 35 drug-related charges but has been granted bail. He has been accused of supply drugs on an ongoing basis, including 300 amphetamine pills on September 20.

Yeo, 26, charged with eight drug supply offences, has been refused bail.

The eldest of the group Hallgath, 54, is facing six drug supply charges and was granted bail.

The seven accused are all due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on April 9.

