22°
News

Coffs airport breaks all previous records

Jasmine Minhas
| 17th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Passenger numbers are on the rise for Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.
Passenger numbers are on the rise for Coffs Harbour Regional Airport. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour Regional Airport has broken all previous records with the latest statistics showing passenger numbers have risen by 10% in the past year.

The airport saw a total of around 413,000 passengers during the past 12 months.

Airport manager Dennis Martin this is 35,000 more passengers than their previous best year.

"It's very pleasing to see such growth continuing on all major routes," he said.

"Coffs Harbour is very fortunate to have regular direct flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with a choice of three major operators on the Sydney route.

"The airport has been growing strongly for several years now and this is expected to continue in the years end."

Mr Martin added major upgrade works worth around $6.5 million are nearing completion.

The works will see the airport parking apron expanded to accommodate five jet aircrafts, and the terminal building extended to increase the floor space in both the arrivals and departures areas.

"To maintain this kind of growth, it's important to ensure that airport infrastructure and facilities are expanded in a cost-effective and timely manner to cater to future demand," Mr Martin said.

"These improvements will ensure that Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is well placed to cater for expected growth over the next 10 or more years, without the need for further major infrastructure improvements."

The current upgrades have been funded by the State Government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Pete Murray brings Camacho tour to Coffs

Pete Murray brings Camacho tour to Coffs

Don't miss Pete Murray as he brings his Camacho tour to town.

Disaster assistance now available in Bellingen, Nambucca

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said today's announcement takes the total number of disaster declared local government areas to 10 and will speed up the recovery process in communities affected by the disaster.

DISASTER assistance announced for six additional areas.

Market lets shoppers pay in trash instead of cash

Around 20 Seaside Scavenge events have taken place around Australia, now it's Coffs' turn.

For one day residents can buy goods at the markets - with rubbish.

Looking for lifestyle and convenience in Toormina?

This Toormina home is unrealestate's Kerry Hines' Pick of the Week

Local Partners

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

MORE security and more regulations to maximise safety at the annual music festival at Byron Parklands.

The competition that has no losers

FIRST RESPONDERS STEP UP: Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

Emergency Services Blood Challenge kicks off winter competition

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Forget All Previous Prices, This Property Must Go!

16 Coombar Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction 22nd July...

Located in the very sought after Diggers Beach, you will be first captivated by the Street Appeal this home has with a well maintained landscaped garden and...

*****PRICE REDUCED BY 100K******Owner has bought elsewhere and needs to sell!!!

8 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 3 $749,000

Achieving a perfect balance between laidback beach house and contemporary design this energy efficient 5 bedroom home will cater to the growing family or young...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

The perfect villa...

2/78b Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $355,000 ...

This Villa home is ideally located in an elevated position but is completely one level living with level courtyard area. Other benefits to this position include...

Calling All Investors and First Home Buyers

65 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000

This ideal investor or first home is situated a short 780m stroll to the sands of Park Beach and 700m to Park Beach Plaza. Perfectly positioned to embrace Coffs...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Immaculate Elevated, East Facing Beach Home

73 Saltwater Crescent, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 539,000

Nothing to do, but walk-in, grab your swimmers and head straight for the beach. This low maintenance family home has been very much loved. With a well thought out...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!