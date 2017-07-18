Coffs adds new stages for the world's best drivers on dirt

NEW stages have been set for the world's fastest drivers on dirt for the closing round of this season's World Rally Championship.

Drivers will race on new territory when the opening day of Kennards Hire Rally Australia features new stages, moving from Coffs Harbour's south to 40km north, around Glenreagh.

Former Australian WRC driver Chris Atkinson said the new Pilbara, Eastbank and Sherwood stages were a good mix of fast open roads with some technical sections.

On Monday, Kennards Hire Rally Australia thanked stakeholders for their support at a corporate event at C.ex Coffs.