Coffs 'activated' by development

IT HAS certainly been a few months to lodge in the memory banks for the progress and securing of the economic future of this great Coffs Coast.

We have listed below some of the critical infrastructure approvals that once completed will add to the appeal, and opportunity to attract more residents, visitors, businesses, and sports tourism to the entire area.

Of course it all started with the recent Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP) approvals for the following applications:

Bachrach Naumburger Group's development of a $100 million senior residential care facility at Park Beach

Gowings 80 room hotel located in the heart of the CBD. Private investment in Coffs Harbour of over $20m and over 150 jobs

Coffs Harbour airport development over $20m and assisting to secure a digital and technology park opportunity

Jetty Foreshores Beautification over $9m of Council and Federal government funding

CEX International Stadium grandstand expansion over $13.4m Council and Federal funding

North Wall upgrade $15m State funding

Southern Cross University Allied Health Building $12m Federal commitment to Stage 1

Coffs Harbour Regional Airport upgrades $5m Council and State funding

Last week the Deputy Premier came to the Coffs Coast to officially open the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport upgrade works along with Andrew Fraser, Denise Knight, and airport manager Dennis Martin.

Whilst these works will enhance our regional opportunity to secure larger aircraft, more aircraft, and additional facilities for travelers in an ever-increasing passenger number environment it was the announcement of $1.3 billion dollar Regional Growth Fund that packed an information session at the CEX.

The Regional Growth Fund has been rolled out by the NSW Government to "activate local economies and create jobs by building and upgrading infrastructure, improving facilities and investing in sports, arts and culture in regional communities".

Encompassing the follow categories that are directly relevant to our local area:

Growing Local Economies

Connecting

Regional Sports Infrastructure

Regional Cultural Fund

Stronger Country Communities Fund

The big difference in the roll-out of this funding is reflective of the commitment to see it fully utilized. NSW Government are making advisors available prior to application to give feedback as to the suitability of the project/application prior to any costs being incurred.

The usually restrictive closing dates have also been removed leaving the funding open for up to four years.

The Government will also complete the Cost Benefit Analysis, an often time consuming and costly impost on applicants. This funding is available to private businesses and organisations, educational institutions, as well as local councils.

Be assured that the Chamber will be meeting with, assisting and lobbying Coffs Harbour City Council to ensure that the priorities identified by the Chamber have every opportunity of gaining NSW Government funding to become reality.

It is through the strength of the Chamber membership, and broad representation that we can confidently go forward in the knowledge that we are representing the best interest of local business, future businesses, workers and families but ultimately for the securing the economic growth and future of the area.

It is timely to remind any businesses that aren't already members of the Chamber to contact the office on 6651 4101 or head to the Chamber website to complete your membership form.

Now more than ever your voice, and our unity will make the difference to the Coffs Coast progress and future.

We look forward to welcoming many new businesses in the near future.

Help shape the future of Coffs Harbour.