Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year.
The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year. NewsRegional
News

Coffs accountant set to be sentenced for fraud

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Nov 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COFFS Harbour accountant, who was charged for deceiving a Woolgoolga couple for his own financial advantage, has plead guilty and will face sentencing in Sydney early next year.

The couple, Warren and Sheenah Whitten, owned engineering firm Arc Attack for around 20 years when they were forced to go into liquidation in late 2017.

They have since begun trading as Arc Attack Fabrication.

The accountant was refused bail at Coffs Harbour District Court today after previously pleading guilty to the charge of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

A charge of obtain money by deception greater than $15,000 has been dismissed and withdrawn.

Reports from the accountant's psychologist and gambling addiction counsellor are to be considered in the sentencing at Sydney's Downing Centre on April 5.

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court downing centre district court fraud obtain financial advantage by deception
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    No interest in negative and personal campaign

    premium_icon No interest in negative and personal campaign

    News "The campaign is not about Gurmesh and I.”

    • 28th Nov 2018 4:34 PM
    Crime spree rocks the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Crime spree rocks the Northern Beaches

    News The break-ins have left residents shaken.

    • 28th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
    Urgent call to parents on backyard tragedies

    Urgent call to parents on backyard tragedies

    Community Summer danger as almost 10 children die a year in NSW

    • 28th Nov 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners