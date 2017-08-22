Coffs a target of Australian Border Force raids

MORE than 110 illegal workers were found in NSW and ACT after warrants were executed in Coffs Harbour, Sydney, Mittagong and Griffith.

The Australian Border Force identified a number of labour hire mediators involved in sourcing illegal labour and sending money derived from this exploitation offshore following Australia-wide Operation Bonasus.

More than 225 people were found working in breach of their visa conditions were also located during the operation.

The individuals identified working illegally were from Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Vietnam Tunisia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

They were found to be working in industries ranging from agriculture to retail and hospitality.

The ABF could not break these statistics beyond state figures for operational reasons.

Anyone who is aware of an individual, business or employer who may be facilitating visa fraud or illegal work is urged to contact Border Watch on 1800 009 623 or visit www.border.gov.au/report.