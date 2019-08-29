Coffs’ $150m luxury build promises jobs boost

The Shoreline luxury aged care and senior’s living community will be constructed near Park Beach Plaza.

The Shoreline luxury aged care and senior’s living community will be constructed near Park Beach Plaza.

THE construction of Bachrach Naumburger Group's $150-million Shoreline development will go out to tender in just under two weeks - along with the promise from developers that locals be hired.

General Manager Steve Gooley said the winning bidder for the luxury aged care centre and senior's living community will be awarded before Christmas and construction will begin as soon as February next year.

It's not the first time the group has made such promises, having used the services of local contractor FM Glenn in it's first foray into the residential sector with it's $20-million Park Beach apartment complex, Seashells.

The group's rich history in Coffs Harbour stems from the 1960s, and arguably one of its greatest achievements was creating one of the city's most important structures today, Park Beach Plaza.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the senior living community and care facility dubbed "The Shoreline Park Beach" are expected to start simultaneously.

The group's latest project is the largest ever certified by Coffs Harbour City Council and seeks to inject a massive boost not only in the local aged care sector, but also employment with more than 130 full time jobs set to be created.

The Shoreline at Park Beach is projected to be a seven to eight year build split into three stages.

These will consist of 18 townhouses, 143 apartments, a state of the art 120-bed high-needs aged care facility and features including a resort-style community centre, pool, walking trail and recreational facilities in a secure gated community.

It's already attracting the attention of rich retirees from towns and cities beyond Coffs Harbour, Mr Gooley has revealed.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the senior living community and care facility dubbed "The Shoreline Park Beach" are expected to start simultaneously.

But it was at The Advocate's Future Coffs Harbour event held this week that Mr Gooley answered the burning question of just how the development will benefit the city that is struggling with retaining its youth and high unemployment rates.

His answer was they will employ local tradies for the build, and they're already working with Southern Cross University to employ local allied health care graduates.

"We're going to be employing in excess of 120 people when we first open the doors in 2022. It's not something we can advertise in the paper just a few months before," he said.

"That's across the whole gambit - nurses, occupational therapists, doctors, and on top of that all sorts of labourers like gardeners. They'll all be involved in what will be a significant development.

General Manager Steve Gooley spoke at the Advocate’s Future Coffs Harbour event this week.

"There'll be plenty of building work in the coming years and we will demand locals are employed, but we're also very keen to work with TAFE and the university to ensure there's definite career paths for students in Coffs Harbour."

Leading demographer Bernard Salt, who was engaged by The Advocate, said data shows construction jobs have boomed on the Coffs Coast and it's the fastest growing career field followed closely by health care.

The research also shows within the next ten years, the 75-79 year age bracket will be the highest in population on the Coffs Coast.