Coffee is just the medicine

MOST locals know the professional and friendly service offered by the team at CHC Pharmacy.

Customers are always assured they will receive the best possible advice and range from the respected pharmacy.

CHC Pharmacy is locally owned and operated, with a team of local employees.

It recently opened a second store, which is located within the Toormina Medical Centre.

And while the new store offers the same professional service, there is a twist - there is a coffee kiosk located within the pharmacy called The Daily Dose.

There are few pharmacies where the pharmacist will dispense coffee for you, but that is exactly what will happen at CHC's new store.

The pharmacists have received barista training and are on hand to serve up delicious espresso coffee, chai lattes, turmeric lattes and fine teas.

The Daily Dose opened a couple of months ago and customers of the Toormina Medical Centre say they enjoy the convenience of picking up a coffee before or after their appointment.

Between 1pm and 3pm on weekdays, The Daily Dose offers tea for just $1.

Of course it's not all about coffee.

The pharmacy also offers full pharmacy services, including full dispensary, home delivery, dose administration aids and a price-match guarantee.

CHC Pharmacy also has a store located in the Specialist Medical Centre next to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Open seven days a week, with after-hours services offered on weekdays, and free, easy parking, CHC Pharmacy is your one-stop shop for all your pharmaceutical needs.

Call in for a delicious cuppa at CHCPharmacy Toormina Medical Centre or visit the website at www.chcpharmacy.com.au.