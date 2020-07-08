Coffee drinkers rejoice! Academy set to open

The inside of the new Coffee Academy has a series of murals painted by Coffs Harbour artist Ash Johnston from Open Air Studios.

IN A first for the region, the next generation of baristas will have the luxury of training at a state-of-the-art Coffee Academy.

The Academy, which will open later this month at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus, has been purpose built by TAFE NSW to help deliver a range of short courses and hone the skills of budding baristas.

And in an impressive nod to cafe culture, the interior of the barista training facility is decked out with several murals painted by local artist Ash Johnston from Open Air Studios.

Hospitality head teacher Philip Caldicott was excited about the opening and said making it feel more like a “groovy cafe” only added to the experience for students.

“The TAFE NSW Coffee Academy is exactly what the Coffs Coast region needs to enhance the skills of people working hospitality and tourism and to take the local cafe culture to the next level,” he said.

Boasting seven coffee machines, the facility will also have an outward-facing work station to cater to onsite customers, providing students with the practical skills and experience of working in an operational cafe.

And the cafe would add another layer to the campus which already has a commercial kitchen, bakery, restaurant and bar.

The inside of the new TAFE NSW Coffee Academy at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

The concept for the Academy was developed in consultation with the hospitality industry as an opportunity for training and development to service business and customer needs, in particular those focused on youth employment within the region.

The facility will also provide increased opportunities for industry partnerships and collaboration onsite with local cafes and coffee roasters such as Artisti showing strong support for the facility.

“Coffs Harbour coffee drinkers are very discerning and tend to demand a high standard from the cafes they choose to buy coffee from,” Artisti founder and operator Luke Floyd said.

“To lift that standard, what we need is extremely well-trained baristas who are passionate about the art of making exceptional coffee.

“I believe the new facility will be a big win for local coffee drinkers and the industry.”