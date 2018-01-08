Customers stock up on codeine products ahead of crackdown

Within a few weeks, residents must have a prescription to obtain codeine from their local chemist.

WITHIN a few weeks, residents must have a prescription to obtain codeine from their local chemist.

As of February 1, all combination medicines containing codeine will no longer be available over-the-counter, such as Nurofen Plus, Panadeine and Mersynol.

Cough relief medicines containing codeine, such as Codral and Demazin, will also need a prescription.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) made the decision last year because consumers frequently became addicted to codeine and due to the threat of overdosing on the drug.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, codeine, an opioid drug, can cause dependence and addiction, further adding over-the-counter medicines containing codeine offer "very little additional benefit when compared to similar medicines without codeine".

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia have hit back at the ban, saying it will have a great impact on community pharmacies.

"The upscheduling will increase cost and inconvenience for patients who currently use these over-the-counter medicines safely and appropriately," the Guild said in a statement.

"The upscheduing will clog up doctors' surgeries, offering no solution to doctor shopping."

