Coco the energetic pup

Coco is Pet of the Week. Rachel Vercoe

AT ONLY six-months-old, Coco the American Staffordshire terrior, mixed breed pup is Pet of the Week and ready to settle into an educational home.

She is sweet, smart, very playful with other dogs and will need her socialisation maintained.

Coco is head strong and requires a home where she will get a good balance between training and down time.

She would suit a home with an active lifestyle and another dog to play with.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

Animal ID: 426075.