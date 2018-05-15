Menu
Coco is Pet of the Week.
Coco the energetic pup

Rachel Vercoe
by
15th May 2018 1:00 PM

AT ONLY six-months-old, Coco the American Staffordshire terrior, mixed breed pup is Pet of the Week and ready to settle into an educational home.

She is sweet, smart, very playful with other dogs and will need her socialisation maintained.

Coco is head strong and requires a home where she will get a good balance between training and down time.

She would suit a home with an active lifestyle and another dog to play with.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

Animal ID: 426075.

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Readers capture the Coffs Coast

    Coffs CBD office building evacuated

    IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

    How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

