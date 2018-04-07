Cochrane powers to bronze medal in Aussie clean sweep
SWIMMING: The Cochrane Squadron was in full voice as Australia swept the men's SB8 100m breaststroke final.
Blake Cochrane, the 27-year-old Charleville-born Paralympian, claimed bronze in 1min 18.75 as Tim Disken (1mins 12.42sec) and Tim Hodge (1:15.80) completed the green and gold trifecta.
Cochrane, a three-time Paralympic medal-winner who trains at the University of Sunshine Coast, including a gold at London in 2012, swam out of his regular classification (SB7) but it didn't stop him from earning a place on the dias.
It was outside of his personal best, but Cochrane said he was happy to claim his third Commonwealth Games medal.