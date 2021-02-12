Menu
The accused ringleader behind a cross-border cocain ring, allegedly involving a former NRL star and a Instagram influencer, has faced court.
Crime

Cocaine syndicate ‘ringleader’ fronts court

by Greg Stolz
12th Feb 2021 1:39 PM
The alleged ringleader of a cross-border cocaine ring allegedly involving former Gold Coast Titans NRL star Michael Gordon has faced court.

Jack Stuart Jones was among seven people, including Gordon, arrested in police raids last November.

They were accused of being part of a syndicate supplying cocaine and MDMA in southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

Gordon, who was sacked as an assistant coach at the Titans after his arrest, is due to be sentenced next Monday over his alleged low-level role in the syndicate. Gordon's lawyer Michael McMillan has said Gordon will plead guilty to possessing cocaine but that he was "small fish".

Former Gold Coast Titan and NRL player Michael Gordon leaves Tweed Heads Police Station. Picture: Scott Powick/Newscorp
Jones and co-accused Tate Robinson faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday for a mention of their charges.

Jones is facing almost 30 charges including directing a criminal group and supplying cocaine.

Jones and Robinson have not yet entered pleas but documents tendered to court allege that Jones is the alleged ringleader.

Robinson's girlfriend, Instagram influencer Mikayla Noakes, 20, was also arrested as part of the police operation.

Mikayla Noakes. Picture: Adam Head
She pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges including participating in a criminal group and supplying a prohibited drug, and will be sentenced next month.

Court documents alleged she had cocaine hidden in her bra when cops busted her, and that members of the drug ring had more than 30,000 phone 'interactions' while under police surveillance.

Jones and Robinson both had their cases adjourned until March 12.

