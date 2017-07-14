Cocaine smugglers back in dock - but in wrong court

Simon Golding made it to the dock to address a judge - but didn't get far.

TWO men jailed for cocaine smuggling have been dealt another blow in court.

Simon Charles Golding, Terrance Elfar and former pro skateboarder Holger Sander were all jailed in 2015 for trying to smuggle half a tonne of cocaine into Australia.

Golding and Elfar, each serving 30-year jail terms, had a bail application scheduled for Friday.

But they were in the wrong court.

Justice Glenn Martin agreed with a prosecutor that Brisbane Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

But the dapper duo were allowed into court, where they addressed the judge from the dock.

Golding first made news a decade ago, when he was the sole crewmate of missing Coffs Harbour sailor Andrew Witton.

He and Elfar have repeatedly claimed their trial was unfair.

On Friday, Elfar suggested "a miscarriage of justice” might have occurred recently and he needed access to legal advice and court papers.

The men have appealed their sentences.

But in Brisbane earlier this week, appeals against convictions for the convicted cocaine smugglers were dismissed.

Elfar said he and Golding were "well aware” of that ruling, but had not received it.

He said the pair had experienced difficulty contacting lawyers.

At the scheduled bail application on Friday, Elfar asked for an adjournment, saying he had also not received some other necessary documents.

Crown Prosecutor Laura-Leigh Manville said the court did not have jurisdiction to hear Elfar and Golding's bail applications anyway.

"The only matters outstanding [are] their sentence appeals,” she said.

Ms Manville said those appeals were heard in February, as were the appeals against conviction.

"Those judgments can't be too far off,” she said.

Justice Martin told Golding he would adjourn the case.

"Mr Golding, I don't think you'll be in this court again,” he said.

"You should seek advice about your options,” Justice Martin told the men.

The date of their next appearance is still to be decided.

