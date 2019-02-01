Menu
DRUG BUST: A yacht carrying about 750kg of cocaine from the South Pacific to NSW arrived in Coffs Harbour in 2017. Nathan Patterson (AFP)
News

Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

1st Feb 2019 10:30 AM
TWO members of a crew who smuggled 750 kilograms of cocaine inside the hull of a yacht into Australia through Coffs Harbour have copped hefty jail terms.

The Catana yacht, was the subject of a covert Australian Federal Police investigation in November, 2017 and after being tracked across the Pacific to Coffs Harbour was followed to Lake Macquarie where the drugs worth an estimated $245-million were seized by officers.

One of the crew members Hunter man Kent Anthony Jackson, aged 64, was this week sentenced to 19 and a half years prison for his part in the importation racket.

Accomplice Dennis Malcolm Bath, aged 69, was also handed 13 years in prison after being found guilty of commercial importation of illegal drugs.

The Newcastle Local Court was told the men and another crew member were set to receive $3 million, which they had planned to split between themselves.

Jackson will be eligible for parole in 2030 while Bath will remain behind bars until at least 2027.

australian federal police cocaine coffs coast coffs harbour jail terms local court sentencing
Coffs Coast Advocate

