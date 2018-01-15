Cocaine crackdown on the state's roads

NSW drivers will now be tested for cocaine during RDTs.

DRIVERS in New South Wales will be subject to roadside tests for cocaine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a number of measures the government is undertaking in an attempt to reduce the road toll, after 393 people were killed last year.

In NSW, motorists are currently tested for cannabis, ice and ecstasy during routine roadside testing.

"Today, we are announcing that we will be adding cocaine to the list of drugs that will be tested roadside," Premier Berejikilian said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Berejiklian also announced the number of roadside drug tests would be doubled this year from 100,000 to 200,000.

"We will also be increasing the maximum penalty for using drugs while behind the wheel to be equivalent to high-range drink-driving ($3300)," she said.

"When someone irresponsible gets behind the wheel and does the wrong thing, it can result in tragic loss. Today's measures are on top of what we're already doing.

Greens MP and Police and Justice Spokesperson David Shoebridge welcomed the inclusion of cocaine to RDTs after repeated calls from the Greens to add the drug to roadside testing but said fundamental change is needed in the flawed RDT scheme.

"The fact it is normally used by those with more wealth and political power means it has been left out of police testing until now," Mr Shoebridge said.

"Even with the inclusion of cocaine the roadside drug testing scheme remains deeply flawed.

"Unlike breath testing for alcohol, it does not test for impairment, just the presence of a substance.

"Cannabis consumed days, or even a week, ago can still trigger a positive test.

Greens MLC David Shoebridge. Trevor Veale

"Police are testing and charging people who smoked a joint last week but letting drivers impaired by benzodiazepines slip through tests undetected.

"Benzodiazepines are present in almost a third of drivers involved in drug-related crashes and their misuse puts other road users at risk.

"In its present form the roadside testing program is an expansion of the failed war on drugs.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said 17 people had already lost their lives on the state's roads this year.

"That's five above the same time last year. We're tracking over one a day," Deputy Commissioner Burn said .

"I really think this will change people's mindsets about taking drugs and then driving a vehicle. Those drugs shouldn't be taken anyway."