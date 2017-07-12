Cocaine convictions appeals dismissed

Simon Golding was sentenced to 30 years in prison for importing cocaine.

A MAN jailed after a group tried to import cocaine into Australia has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Simon Golding - who was the sole crewmate of missing Coffs Harbour sailor Andrew Witton - was charged in October 2010 with two other men attempting to smuggle in half a tonne of the drug off Queensland.

Golding, Terrance Elfar and former professional skateboarder Holger Sander were jailed for 30 years each in 2015.

Golding and Elfar later claimed they did not get a fair trial.

In Brisbane this week, appeals against convictions for the three men were dismissed.

But the parties involved have a week to make written submissions relating to the publication of reasons for judgment.

It was expected these short submissions would be provided by next Tuesday.

A finding on their appeals against their sentences was yet to be delivered.

