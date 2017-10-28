Sport

Coast's relaxed lifestyle attractive for tourists

England women's cricket team members Fran Wilson, Laura Marsh, Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont play some beach cricket in Coffs Harbour.
England women's cricket team members Fran Wilson, Laura Marsh, Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont play some beach cricket in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
Brad Greenshields
by

STANDING on the sand, watching the waves roll in and spotting whales on the horizon.

This is the Australian lifestyle the England women's cricket team had been yearning to see.

The team has been in Coffs Harbour since Monday as they continue their Women's Ashes and middle order bat Fran Wilson said the relaxed way of life in the coastal city is very much to her liking.

England women's cricket team members Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson and Sophie Ecclestone relax on the beach while staying in Coffs Harbour.
England women's cricket team members Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson and Sophie Ecclestone relax on the beach while staying in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Buy Now

"I actually quite like being out here rather than in the city," she said.

"It's nice to just go and walk and chill out a bit.

"I don't live at the beach at home so it's a bit of a novelty being able to go to the ocean."

Enjoying a hit of beach cricket with teammates Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh, Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone, the small statured Wilson admits that she doesn't find the thought of having to go in to the water to chase the ball appealing at all.

"The waves are very, very strong. I'll probably drown to be honest," she said.

The people of Coffs Harbour have put out the welcome mat for both the English and Australian teams for their week long stay and it's an effort the middle order bat appreciates.

"Everyone's been great here, the hospitality has been brilliant," Wilson said.

"Everyone's been really friendly at the hotel ... We've been really well received and it's nice to be here."

England's opening batter Tammy Beaumont hits out during a game of beach cricket in Coffs Harbour while teammates Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsh wait for a catch to come their way.
England's opening batter Tammy Beaumont hits out during a game of beach cricket in Coffs Harbour while teammates Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsh wait for a catch to come their way. Trevor Veale

Buy Now

Topics:  beach cricket coffs harbour cricket england womens cricket team fran wilson womens ashes

Coffs Coast Advocate
Miller to surf for world title, defeating all odds

Miller to surf for world title, defeating all odds

DESPITE a serious crash in 1999 which saw Barney Miller diagnosed as a quadriplegic, he's just on the cusp of living out his childhood dream.

Hogan unsure after Joyce ruling

UP IN AIR: Member for Page Kevin Hogan with Barnaby Joyce.

Will Page MP Kevin Hogan be the next Nationals leader?

Hopes high for local winner among crack North Coast Open field

FORMIDABLE PAIR: Shane Cutmore and Dan Swain are among the favourites to win this weekend's North Coast Open.

10 in North Coast Open playing off handicap better than scratch.

Surely lamb will be on menu

Lambassador Sam Kekovich will be one of the great speakers at Bonville Golf Resort's Legends Lunch on Friday.

Legends Lunch at Bonville featuring the 'Lambassador', Sam Kekovich.

Local Partners

Come and try days as AFL expands female numbers

THE fastest growing female sport is coming to the Coffs Coast with a series of AFL come and try sessions planned over the next few weeks.

Arsenal FC to foster junior football talent in Northern NSW

Arsenal FC have a two-year deal with Destination NSW that will see the EPL giants return to Australia next July.

English Premier League giants Arsenal FC in Coffs Harbour

Skipper begs Kiwi teammate to stay put

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors and Kiwis.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck considering turning his back on rugby league.