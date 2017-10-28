Coast's relaxed lifestyle attractive for tourists

STANDING on the sand, watching the waves roll in and spotting whales on the horizon.

This is the Australian lifestyle the England women's cricket team had been yearning to see.

The team has been in Coffs Harbour since Monday as they continue their Women's Ashes and middle order bat Fran Wilson said the relaxed way of life in the coastal city is very much to her liking.

"I actually quite like being out here rather than in the city," she said.

"It's nice to just go and walk and chill out a bit.

"I don't live at the beach at home so it's a bit of a novelty being able to go to the ocean."

Enjoying a hit of beach cricket with teammates Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh, Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone, the small statured Wilson admits that she doesn't find the thought of having to go in to the water to chase the ball appealing at all.

"The waves are very, very strong. I'll probably drown to be honest," she said.

The people of Coffs Harbour have put out the welcome mat for both the English and Australian teams for their week long stay and it's an effort the middle order bat appreciates.

"Everyone's been great here, the hospitality has been brilliant," Wilson said.

"Everyone's been really friendly at the hotel ... We've been really well received and it's nice to be here."