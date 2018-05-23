Menu
Coastal warning, huge swell for 48 hours

23rd May 2018 11:00 AM

ROADS and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions today for the Coffs Coast.

The same alert will apply tomorrow for the same sections of coastline.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Coffs Coast Advocate

