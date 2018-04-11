Coastal exports rising on back of Japanese trade

EXPORT EARNER: Symon Dworjanyn and Luke Hartsuyker with some of the seafood product bound for Japanese tables.

EXPORT EARNER: Symon Dworjanyn and Luke Hartsuyker with some of the seafood product bound for Japanese tables. Rachel Vercoe

MID North Coast exporters and businesses are winning the trade game with help from tariff cuts announced under the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement (JAEPA).

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the April 1 tariff cuts followed those made earlier this year under agreements in place with China and the Republic of Korea.

"Under JAEPA almost 96 per cent of eligible products exported to Japan made use of the agreement's preferential tariffs in 2017,” he said.

"JAEPA is creating new jobs locally as businesses expand and employ additional workers to meet the demand created, especially for products like fresh and frozen beef.”

Mr Hartsuyker said Australia's goods exports to Japan were valued at $45 billion last year with the country now our second-largest trading partner and the world's third largest economy.

"It's great to see the Mid North Coast benefit from access into this market.

"The Coalition Government is pursuing the most ambitious trade agenda in Australia's history.

"The new TPP-11 will build on JAEPA outcomes with accelerated tariff reductions secured for beef, grains, seafood and dairy.”