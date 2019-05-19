Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz.
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz. Contributed
Crime

Coast top cop picks up national award

19th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coast's own top cop, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz, has won a major women's business award.

The Coast-based specialist in crime operations was recognised for her dedication to protecting and caring for the community, and her passion for diversity and inclusion, when she won the 2019 Telstra Australian Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award.

Ms Platz has been driving a transformation of the culture within the police force.

She also leads a senior women's forum and two development forums for policing jurisdictions.

Ms Platz manages and cares for resourcing in crime operations and looks after resourcing in that area across Australia and overseas.

Ms Platz was appointed to the role in January, 2017, after 31 years in the service.

australian federal police business community editors picks police sunshine coast telstra
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Conaghan declares victory in Cowper

    premium_icon Conaghan declares victory in Cowper

    News COWPER will remain in the hands of the National Party for another term after new candidate Pat Conaghan claimed a decisive victory on Saturday night.

    Conaghan isn't proud of The Nationals attacks on Oakeshott

    premium_icon Conaghan isn't proud of The Nationals attacks on Oakeshott

    News CONAGHAN not a fan of material used against Oakeshott.

    Oakeshott was a square peg in a round hole at The Nationals

    premium_icon Oakeshott was a square peg in a round hole at The Nationals

    News ROB Oakeshott reveals why he walked away from the party.