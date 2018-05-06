Teen wakes to find unwelcome guest in her bed

A very brave Sunny Coast teen awoke at 1:30am to find this little python had crawled into bed with her. Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher Heather McMurray said this was the first time she had been called to remove a snake from a bed.

IT'S the stuff nightmares are made of - but for one Coast teen waking up to a snake in her bed was her unfortunate reality.

Snake Catcher Sunshine Coast's Heather McMurray was called to the 15-year-old's Woombye home at 1.30am Saturday morning to help remove the python that had curled up around one of her stuffed toys.

"When I got there the mum and daughter were in tears and she had locked herself in her mum's bathroom and she wasn't coming out," she said.

"I deal with snakes daily and even I would be scared to find one in my bed."

Ms McMurray said a week ago the teen had woken up as she had the feeling something was wrapped around her arm but after her and her mother changed the bed and searched the room and found nothing, she went back to bed and it appeared all was well.

Then this morning she woke again after feeling something next to her and this time she spotted the python wrapped around the toy.

"Despite being terrified she actually did the right thing and got out of the room and then placed a blanket at the bottom of the door to trap the snake in there," Ms McMurray said.

"This was a one in a million story as in the five years of catching snakes I have found plenty in bedrooms but never before actually in a bed."

As it turns out, this story had a happy ending for some, as the python was returned to it's rightful owner.

"It was an escaped pet that had been on the run for several months," she said.

"The owner had been looking everywhere and had given up hope. The owner literally lived four houses away."

Ms McMurray said snake sightings had quietened down over the past few weeks but advised residents to always call a professional to remove them from their homes.