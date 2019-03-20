Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured.
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured. QPS
Crime

Coast teen suffers brain swelling in brutal king hit attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Mar 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for the alleged attacker of a Sunshine Coast man who suffered skull fractures, brain swelling and hearing loss from an assault at Schoolies.

On November 23, a 20-year-old Kuluin man was walking along Peninsular Dr with a friend, when he passed two men he didn't know and picked up one of their drinks.

The group argued before one of the men shoved the victim and the other struck him in the back of the head, causing the him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The alleged offenders fled the scene on foot, last seen running towards Ferny Ave.

The man suffered multiple skull fractures, brain swelling and temporary loss of hearing in one ear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault - or has any information in regard to the identity of the man pictured in the footage - to come forward.

grevious bodily harm schoolies sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New $15m service centre open for business

    premium_icon New $15m service centre open for business

    News IT'S yet to be built but the Coffs Harbour bypass is already attracting investment into the region, with the $15-million South Coffs Service Centre now open.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:45 AM
    Paramedics attend early morning incident at Moonee

    premium_icon Paramedics attend early morning incident at Moonee

    News The 25-year-old man suffered a compound fracture.

    The future of koalas in the wild laid bare

    The future of koalas in the wild laid bare

    News Could koalas really be extinct in the wild in just 30 years?

    Push for new North Coast helicopter to save more lives

    premium_icon Push for new North Coast helicopter to save more lives

    News Sydney rescue helicopter has flown 60 missions here in 14 months