Coast teen entrepreneur making up for assault, robbery

A young Sunshine Coast criminal says he is turning his life around by becoming a business owner.

A 16-YEAR-OLD is starting to rack up a criminal history with assault, robbery in company and unauthorised dealing with shop goods already among his list of offences.

The teenage business owner and Sunshine Coast student cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He fronted Brisbane Children's Court this week, pleading guilty to robbery in company, with the court hearing he intimidated a 13-year-old then stole the child's mobile phone last year.

The teenager previously pulled a knife on worker at his school, the court was told.

He yelled "f--- off or I'll stab you" when a cleaner, who was aged over 60, asked him and his mates why they were on the school grounds.

The court heard the youth had spent a short amount of time behind bars, but that he "has indicated a desire to not return to custody".

The court also heard he had started a small business recently, with at least 18 customers a week on his books so far.

His mother told the court that she had brought the teenager a dog and that he was taking good care of the animal.

Judge William Everson had some harsh words for the young defendant, saying "regrettably you have a six-page criminal history with entries for similar types of offences."

"He really has got to clean his act up or he is going to spend a lot of time in jail as an adult," Judge Everson said.

"He is obviously going through a bad trot

"He needs supervision and he needs to be punished."

Judge Everson placed the lad on a one-year probation order and no conviction was recorded.

"I am very pleased to learn that after serving a brief period of detention you have endeavoured to turn your life around," he said.

"You have made positive changes in your life."

