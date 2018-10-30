Software company putting Queensland on the map

GLOBAL SUCCESS: Typefi has won the 2018 Premier of Queensland's Export Award for Small Business and was named as a finalist in the Digital Technologies category.

WALK in to any book store and it is likely you will find a publication that had been created using this Sunshine Coast business's innovative technology.

What began as a discussion around a kitchen table in Buderim has turned in to Typefi, a publishing software company and one of the Coast's biggest small business success stories.

The Maroochydore-based business has been recognised for its global success, winning the 2018 Premier of Queensland's Export Award for Small Business and being named as a finalist in the Digital Technologies category.

Typefi's senior engineer Ben Vale said it was an honour to win the award and to represent the Coast.

"We are a very proud Sunshine Coast company that was founded in 2001," he said.

"We started because one of the founders was an author who was creating books and becoming very frustrated at publishers and the lengthy process of getting a book published.

"He started thinking about how he could create some software that would just bypass the publisher, essentially, and that's how Typefi started."

Typefi is a world leader in single source automated publishing software for print, web and mobile, enabling people to publish their content faster and in more formats.

The business currently has offices in Australia, USA, UK and the Netherlands.

"Our software enables you to publish your content to 30 formats in three minutes, but the truly unique thing about it is that your automatically created content looks like a human has handcrafted it thanks to some really sophisticated algorithms and our patented AI technology," Mr Vale said.

For more information visit https://www.typefi.com/