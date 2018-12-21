Menu
Storm over the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
Storm over the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Rachel Vercoe
Coast rattled by severe storm

Rachel Vercoe
21st Dec 2018 8:00 AM

INTENSE wind, rain and hail has left homes without power, scattered debris throughout the town and caused havoc across the Mid North Coast.

Not long after 10pm last night, a storm hit the Coffs Coast with winds going gusting from 26km/h to 83km/h in only 15 minutes.

Some areas experienced hail while most were hit with force by wind and rain followed by a spectacular display of lightning.

This morning, homes in lower Bucca, Upper Orara, Bonville and surrounding areas have been left without power.

For more information on current power outages, click here.

