Coast rattled by severe storm
INTENSE wind, rain and hail has left homes without power, scattered debris throughout the town and caused havoc across the Mid North Coast.
Not long after 10pm last night, a storm hit the Coffs Coast with winds going gusting from 26km/h to 83km/h in only 15 minutes.
Some areas experienced hail while most were hit with force by wind and rain followed by a spectacular display of lightning.
This morning, homes in lower Bucca, Upper Orara, Bonville and surrounding areas have been left without power.
